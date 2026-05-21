Sports News | Mega 75th Edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle to Celebrate Commonwealth Games Day Nationwide

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): In one of the largest nationwide celebrations of fitness and sports, a special 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle India will unite citizens across more than 8,000 locations nationwide on May 24.

This edition, celebrating Commonwealth Games Day, will be marked as a grand tribute to India's sporting future and the upcoming 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

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Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will be leading the celebrations from Ahmedabad - the host city of the historic Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, at the Sabarmati Riverfront.

He will be joined alongside Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi. The Ahmedabad edition, themed "A New Icon for a Fitter India - Pedalling to 2030", is expected to witness thousands of cyclists, youth volunteers, athletes and fitness enthusiasts coming together in a spectacular display of national unity, sports culture and community participation, as per a press release

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"The entire country is buoyed at the thought of India hosting the 100th edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030. On May 24, we are going to celebrate it in a very big way to bring everybody in the sports ecosystem together - sports fans, athletes, coaches and the entire sporting ecosystem -- to celebrate India winning the CWG bid as well as preparing for it," said Mandaviya. "It is about creating awareness and building a sports culture among youngsters, so this will largely be a youth-driven celebration.''

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will add star power to the Ahmedabad celebrations alongside several of India's distinguished Commonwealth and Olympic medallists, including hockey stars Rajani Etimarpu, Gurjit Kaur and Sonika Tandi, shooters Ankur Mittal and Anjum Moudgil, and badminton player Trupti Murgunde.

Union Ministers, State Ministers, Members of Parliament and public representatives are also expected to participate in events across their respective regions, further strengthening the spirit of Sports Jan Bhagidari.

Upholding the pan-India spread synonymous with the Sundays on Cycle initiative, every State and Union Territory will host a Commonwealth Games-themed Sundays on Cycle celebrations, with SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence, Khelo India Centres and various locations across the country organising special rides and activities dedicated to India's Commonwealth Games journey. Former Commonwealth Games champions, Olympians and elite athletes will join citizens in their respective cities, symbolically taking the CWG spirit from stadiums to streets and from elite sport to the grassroots.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse will grace the celebrations in Guwahati, former wrestler Babita Phogat will be in attendance in Dharamsala, while former hockey player Saba Anjum, who was one of the inspirations for the movie 'Chak De! India' will be present in Mumbai.

The 75th edition is being positioned not merely as a cycling drive, but as a nationwide sporting celebration showcasing India's emergence as a global sports power. A special Commonwealth Games-themed exhibition will also be inaugurated in Ahmedabad as well as all the SAI regional centres, highlighting India's sporting achievements over the last 12 years, including milestones under the Khelo India Mission, India's expanding sports infrastructure and the country's growing sports goods manufacturing ecosystem.

The initiative is aimed at deepening public engagement around India's hosting of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, while simultaneously building momentum toward the country's long-term Olympic ambitions. Across the country, quiz competitions, reel-making contests and torch design challenges organised through the MY Bharat platform have already seen participation from more than one lakh youngsters, reflecting growing enthusiasm among youth for India's sporting future.

Launched on 17 December 2024 under the 'Fit India Movement' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has rapidly evolved into one of the country's largest community-driven fitness movements. Across 74 editions so far, the initiative has reached more than 3.07 lakh locations, engaged over 50 lakh cyclists and connected with more than 7 crore Indians through on-ground activities, digital participation and community outreach.

The campaign has consistently expanded beyond cycling by incorporating Yoga, Zumba, rope skipping, recreational sports and wellness activities, making fitness accessible, engaging and inclusive for people of all age groups. Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly highlighted the initiative in Mann Ki Baat, reinforcing the message of "Fitness ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz" as a cornerstone of a healthier and fitter India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)