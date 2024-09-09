New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Banganson's hat-trick powered Myngken Christian HSS, Meghalaya's 7-0 rout of Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh and their entry into the final of 63rd Subroto Cup junior boys international football tournament here on Monday.

They will face T.G. English School, Bishnupur, Manipur in the summit clash at the Ambedkar Stadium on Wednesday.

The TGES qualified for the final after edging Sri Lanka Schools Football Association by a solitary goal.

Myngken were in cruise control from the start but it took them 21 minutes to break the deadlock through a fine solo run and finish by Banganson.

The goal opened the floodgates as Banganson doubled the advantage in the 36th minute and three minutes later, Mebanlamiynit made it 3-0 from a deadly counter attack.

Alicestar scored the fourth in the 44th minute after the striker slotted the ball into the empty net.

Banganson completed his hat-trick in the 46th minute with a neat finish after stealing the ball from a defender.

Alicestar piled on the misery for the Arunachal side, scoring his second goal and the team's sixth with a powerful left footer.

Substitute Menatskheng completed the rout in the 65th minute, foxing two defenders and the goalkeeper to slot the ball into the empty net.

In the second semifinal, Heroba's 27th minute strike against the Sri Lankan side was enough for TGES to enter the final.

Results: Myngken Christian HSS, Meghalaya – 7 (Banganson 21st, 36th, 46th, Mebanlaniynit 39th, Alicestar 44th, 51st, Menatskheng 65th) beat Govt. Secondary School, Yazali, Arunachal Pradesh – 0.

T.G. English School, Bishnupur, Manipur – 1 (Heroba 27th) beat Sri Lanka Schools Football Association – 0.

