Geelong [Australia], October 18 (ANI): Following his side's 79-run defeat to Sri Lanka in their Group A round one match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, UAE skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan praised spinner Karthik Meiyappan for his hat-trick.

"We thought it was a decent score. We could have done a better job in the first innings while bowling, but we came back really well. We kept them under check. We thought it was a decent score to chase. (On Meiyappan) He bowled beautifully. To get a hat trick in a WC is special. He's a special bowler," said Rizwan in a post-match presentation.

"We play in hot conditions like 45 degrees. To play here, it is different. We are trying to adapt as much as possible. Our batsmen could not get going. They (SL) showed their experience. We have to work on our skills and try to come back with a better show," he added.

Sri Lanka are now at third place in the points table with two points and one win in two matches. UAE is at the bottom of the table with zero points, having lost both their matches.

Put to bat first by UAE, Sri Lanka posted 152/8 in their 20 overs. Opener Pathum Nissanka starred for the Lankans with a brilliant 74 off 60 balls, which consisted of six fours and two sixes. Dhananjya de Silva played a knock of 33 in 21 balls, putting up a 50-run stand for the second wicket with Nissanka.

However, Meiyappan took a hat-trick to swing the momentum in UAE's favour by reducing Lanka to 117/5. However, Sri Lanka managed to scratch their way past the 150-run mark.

Karthik Meiyappan finished with figures for 3/19. Zahoor Khan took 2/26 in four overs. Aryan and Aayan took one wicket each.

Chasing 153, UAE was never a threat to Sri Lanka. Pacer Dushmantha Chameera's (3/15) powerplay spell destroyed UAE's top order, with Muhammad Waseem (2), Aryan Lakra (1) and captain Chundangapoyil Rizwan (1) leaving early leaving UAE rattling at 3/19 in 4.2 overs.

Star spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (3/8), Pramod Madhushan (1/14), Maheesh Theekshana (2/15) and skipper Dasun Shanaka also came through with some excellent bowling to bundle out UAE for just 73 runs, handing them a 79-run defeat.

Aayan Afzal Khan (19) and Junaid Siddique (18) were among the leading contributors in UAE's batting, but their scores were not enough.

Nissanka's match-winning knock earned him the 'Man of the Match' title. (ANI)

