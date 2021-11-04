Melbourne [Australia], November 4 (ANI): The Melbourne Stars have boosted their spin stocks with the signing of Afghanistan international Qais Ahmad for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season.

21-year-old leg spinner Ahmad is familiar with the BBL after stints with the Hurricanes in BBL|08 and BBL|09. Ahmad is the club's second international signing following confirmation last week that English batter/wicketkeeper Joe Clarke has signed for the upcoming season.

Also Read | Australia vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of AUS vs BAN, Group 1 Super 12 Match of ICC Men's Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

Ahmad, who has made his Test and T20 International debut for Afghanistan, is in-demand in T20 competitions worldwide, with experience in the Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League and the Lanka Premier League.

He represented the Welsh Fire in the recent The Hundred competition and in September played for Kent in England's domestic T20 Cup.

Also Read | Happy Diwali 2021: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Other Members of the Sports Fraternity Wish Fans on This Special Day (Check Post).

Ahmad said he was looking forward to returning to the BBL.

"I'm happy to have signed with the Melbourne Stars and to get an opportunity to play at the MCG and develop my skills working with some of the great players in the squad," Ahmad said.

"I'm looking forward to spending some of the summer in Melbourne and hopefully playing some exciting cricket for all the fans in green," he added.

In a quirk of fixturing, Ahmad has played against the Stars three times before, but never at the MCG.

Melbourne Stars BBL Head Coach David Hussey said Ahmad would be an important part of the bowling lineup.

"Pretty pleased to be able to get Qais into the squad for the summer and have another quality leg-spinning option in our match ups. It's a great opportunity for Qais and Adam Zampa to work together," Hussey said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)