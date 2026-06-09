Sports News | Melie Kerr Tops ICC All-rounder Rankings Ahead of T20 Women's World Cup

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): New Zealand captain Melie Kerr will head into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as the world's No. 1-ranked T20I all-rounder following the latest update to the ICC Women's Player Rankings.

Kerr has reclaimed the top spot just days before the start of the tournament, while West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews has slipped to second after missing her side's final match of the recent tri-series in Ireland, according to ICC.

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The ICC said the competition at the top remains extremely close, with just five rating points separating Kerr and Matthews ahead of the T20 World Cup in England and Wales, which begins on June 12.

In the batting rankings, Australia's Georgia Voll continues to hold the top position, followed by Beth Mooney in second place. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is the only player to move into the top 10, rising one spot to 10th after her unbeaten half-century against England in Taunton.

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England youngster Alice Capsey also made significant gains after her Player of the Match performance of 82 in the same fixture, climbing 13 places to reach 30th.

There were further upward movements for several batters, including Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty, England's Heather Knight, and Scotland's Sarah Bryce, all improving their positions in the latest rankings update.

In the bowling chart, England spinner Linsey Smith continues to lead at the top, just ahead of Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal. England's Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean both moved up inside the top five, while South Africa's Nonkululek Mlaba rose to fifth position.

Meanwhile, Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce also made notable progress in the all-rounders' list, jumping nine places to 17th after her performances in the recent tri-series against Bangladesh and the Netherlands. (ANI)

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