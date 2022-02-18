New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Spanish forward Juan Mera extended praises for his Neroca FC teammate Sergio Mendigutxia and called him the best striker of the I-League.

Mera is back in India after a gap of one season. After last featuring for East Bengal during the 2019-20 I-League, the Spanish forward was signed by Neroca FC for the 2021-22 campaign.

"We have been friends for years and this is our fourth season together with three different teams, so we have a telepathic understanding. For me, Mendi is the best striker in the I-League and it is a pleasure playing with him," said Mera as per an official I-league release.

Mera personally had a good outing in India during his last stint, scoring two goals in 15 appearances for East Bengal two seasons ago. However, the Spaniard did express his disappointment over not being able to fulfill the ultimate goal - lifting the I-League trophy.

"That season wasn't perfect because we didn't win the league. Nevertheless, being in India for the first time was an incredible experience and I appreciate the support of East Bengal fans."

When asked about what attracted him to return to India, Mera said: "I really like experiencing football in other countries, and I really enjoyed football here in India and the way the fans live football here."

The Spaniard has a different challenge on hand this time around in the country, as he joins a Neroca team that ended up rock bottom of the table last season. "To be honest, I am very comfortable at Neroca and feel valued in the team. We have incredible harmony in the squad," said Mera.

If Mera's debut performance for Neroca in their 3-2 win over Sreenidi is anything to go by, the Orange Brigade fans are undoubtedly in for a treat this season. (ANI)

