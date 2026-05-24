Sports News | Men's Asian Games Cricket Qualifier to Begin in Singapore from May 31

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Men's Asian Games Cricket Qualifier is set to kick off from May 31 to June 9 in Singapore.

The competition features eight teams divided into two groups: Group A comprises Nepal, Malaysia, Qatar, and China, while Group B includes Oman, Hong Kong China, Bahrain, and Singapore.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes Surpasses Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry to Set All-Time Premier League Assists Record.

The group stage matches run daily from May 31 to June 5, featuring two fixtures per day.

Following a rest day, the knockout stage begins on Sunday, June 7, with Semi-Final 1 (A1 vs B2) in the morning and Semi-Final 2 (B1 vs A2) in the afternoon.

Also Read | French Open 2026: Zverev Advances to Second Round With Straight-Sets Win Over Benjamin Bonzi.

The tournament concludes on Monday, June 8, featuring the 3rd Place Playoff between the semi-final losers at 9:30 AM, followed by the grand Final at 2:30 PM to determine the champion.

India won the gold medal in the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket tournament due to better T20 rankings after the final against Afghanistan was called off due to rain in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China, on Saturday.

The Indian men's cricket team won the title on its debut. Cricket at the Asian Games has been played at two previous editions (2010, 2014), but India had opted to skip both of them.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, picked up their third straight silver medal in Asian Games men's cricket. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)