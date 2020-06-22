London, Jun 22 (AP) The Merseyside derby was the most-watched Premier League game ever on British television.

An average of five million people across Sky's channels watched Liverpool draw 0-0 with Everton, which was played on Sunday without supporters in the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Lecce vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

Sky, which is owned by Comcast, said a peak of 5.5 million saw Liverpool move 23 points clear at the top of the Premier League with eight games remaining.

The government requested Sky made some games available for free due to fans also being unable to gather in other people's homes or pubs as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Also Read | The Undertaker Announces Retirement: Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute to the WWE Legend by Sharing Rohit Sharma's Pic With World Heavyweight Champion Belt.

Sky placed the game on a free-to-air entertainment channel, Pick, which attracted 1.9 million viewers. The majority still tuned into the the subscription Sky Sports channels.

The previous record peak audience for a Premier League game in Britain was the 4.4 million who saw Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 in 2012. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)