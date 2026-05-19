Sports News | Messi Event Organiser in Kolkata Satadru Dutta Files Complaint Against Former Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas, Alleges Irregularities

By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 19 (ANI): Satadru Dutta, the main organiser of Lionel Messi's GOAT tour to India, on Monday, filed a complaint against the former Sports Minister of West Bengal, Arup Biswas, accusing him of misconduct, including claims that tickets to the Messi's Kolkata event were misused and that the organiser faced pressure over issuing access cards.

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Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early.

Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for hogging the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi. The situation escalated when angry fans attempted to enter the ground to vandalise the tent and the goal post. To control the situation, police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd from the ground.

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Speaking to ANI, Dutta alleged misconduct by Biswas, his relatives, and other officials over alleged irregularities and security lapses during the showpiece event. He claimed there was pressure over issuing access cards and questioned how unauthorised people entered the venue despite his control over entries.

Dutta also accused Biswas of misuse of tickets and said he faced threats in relation to event access management. He further criticised police handling of the situation. He stated that he has filed a formal complaint, plans to seek ₹50 crore in damages, and will also pursue a defamation case, insisting that the investigation should be impartial.

"I have come here to file the complaint against the Sports Minister and against his relatives. Furthermore, regarding certain high-ranking government officials and former government officials who entered the venue and specifically regarding the police's failure on that day. The Sports Minister Arup Biswas, who took ticket from me, I suspect he sold them in the black. He subjected me to severe threats regarding the issuance of access cards," Satadru Dutta said.

"Even after I refused to provide the access cards, people still managed to enter the venue. How did they get in? I have filed a complaint covering all these specific grievances... I will file a lawsuit seeking damages amounting to Rs 50 crore and I will file a separate defamation suit... They made a scapegoat out of me. The investigation must be unbiased," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)