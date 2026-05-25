Sports News | Messi Exits Mid-game During Inter Miami MLS Clash, Sparks Injury Concerns Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Miami [US], May 25 (ANI): Argentine legend Lionel Messi sparked injury concerns after he left the field in the 73rd minute of Inter Miami CF's 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union in a Major League Soccer (MLS) clash at Nu Stadium on Monday (as per the Indian Standard Time). He was seen heading straight to the dressing room after clutching his left thigh, as per ESPN.

This comes ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. Argentina will enter the tournament as defending champions, having lifted the title in 2022.

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Messi was seen holding the upper part of his left thigh in the 70th minute after taking a free-kick. He then signalled for a substitution and was replaced by Mateo Silvetti. The Argentine star did not require assistance as he walked off the pitch and headed towards the locker room.

After the match, Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos said there was no official update on Messi's condition, but suggested the substitution was precautionary due to fatigue. He added that the heavy pitch conditions also contributed to the decision not to take any risks.

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"As far as I know, we don't have a report on that yet, but he really was fatigued. It was fatigue, yes, it was fatigue. He was tired, the field was heavy, and rather than doubt, you always say not to take the risk," Guillermo Hoyos said, as quoted by ESPN.

Argentina announced its preliminary FIFA World Cup 2026 squad earlier this month. Messi was included in the 55-man contingent.

Argentina had announced its preliminary FIFA World Cup 2026 squad earlier this month, with Messi included in the 55-man contingent.

Argentina's provisional squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico de Madrid), Walter Benitez (Crystal Palace FC), Facundo Cambeses (Racing Club), Santiago Beltran (River Plate)

Defenders: Agustin Giay (Palmeiras), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atletico de Madrid), Nicolas Capaldo (Hamburger SV), Kevin Mac Allister (Union Saint Gilloise), Lucas Martinez Quarta (River Plate), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (SL Benfica), German Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Lautaro Di Lollo (Boca Juniors), Zaid Romero (Getafe CF), Facundo Medina (Olympique de Marseille), Marcos Acuna (River Plate), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Gabriel Rojas (Racing Club).

Midfielders: Maximo Perrone (Como 1907), Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Guido Rodriguez (Valencia CF), Anibal Moreno (River Plate), Milton Delgado (Boca Juniors), Alan Varela (FC Porto), Ezequiel Fernandez (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Nicolas Dominguez (Nottingham Forest), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Valentin Barco (RC Strasbourg).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Paz (Como 1907), Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico de Madrid), Tomas Aranda (Boca Juniors), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico de Madrid), Alejandro Garnacho (Chelsea), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico de Madrid), Matias Soule (AS Roma), Claudio Echeverri (Girona FC), Gianluca Prestianni (SL Benfica), Santiago Castro (Bologna FC), Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Julian Alvarez (Atletico de Madrid), Mateo Pellegrino (Parma Calcio). (ANI)

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