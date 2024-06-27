Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 27 (ANI): In the rain-delayed first semifinal match on Thursday, Royal Rajputana Conquerors defeated Bhilwara Warriors by 7 runs to secure their place in the finals of the Mewar Premier League being held here at the Shikarbadi Cricket Ground of Wonder Cements Cricket Academy.

For the past week, Bhilwara Warriors dominated the Mewar Premier League and went into this semis as an unbeaten side but its domination was shattered to pieces by Royal Rajputana Conquerors, a team that saw 3 of its 5 games wash away due to rain.

In the 16-over match, Bhilwara won the toss and chose to bowl. They achieved early success by dismissing Ram Mohan in the very first over and Karan Singh at a score of 6 runs reducing the side to 29/2, but after that, the game slipped from their hands and the team struggled to take wickets.

Batting first, Royal Rajputana Conquerors' Anirudh Singh, who was named Player of the Match, played an outstanding innings of 69 runs off 40 balls, including 3 sixes and 8 fours. Additionally, Shabaz Khan contributed with a quick 31 runs off 19 balls, bringing the team to a total score of 136 for 6 wickets.

Bhilwara, the top team on the points table, struggled in their chase. Opener Bharat Sharma was dismissed for a duck, and the team faced another setback with Yash Shankhla's wicket at 12/2.

Despite Puneet Mishra's effort of 46 runs off 31 balls and Pushpendra Singh's unbeaten 22 runs off 10 balls, Bhilwara could not secure a victory and lost by 7 runs. For the Royal Rajputana Conquerors, Vishal Godara took 3 crucial wickets in his 3 overs.

Organised by 100 Sports and approved by UDCA the League featured six formidable teams representing various districts of Mewar. The six teams were Udaipur Royals, Bhilwara Warriors, Chittorgarh Chitas, Rajsamand Stallions, Royal Rajputana Conquerors, and Dungarpur Dragons.

Now the only two teams will play the final on Friday. Fans can watch the LIVE action on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel. (ANI)

