Acapulco [Mexico], February 27 (ANI): Rafael Nadal on Sunday defeated England's Cameron Norrie to clinch the title of the ATP Mexico Open for the fourth time.

The 21-time grand slam champion won the final after defeating Norrie 6-4, 6-4. Both the rivals met each other for the first time in Acapulco while they have met each other thrice in their career where the Spaniard has managed to win all three.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Abdu Rozik, Internet Sensation Hasbulla’s Rival! Check Viral Photo Taking Social Media By Storm.

Nadal had earlier won against World No.1 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-final clash. The Spaniard faced Medvedev for the first time after beating him in a hard-fought five-set encounter in the Australian Open 2022 final in Melbourne.

With this win, Nadal has registered his fourth title in Acapulco winning it in 2005, 2013 and 2020. This also marks his 15th consecutive win to maintain a perfect 15 in 2022. (ANI)

Also Read | Ishan Kishan Taken to Hospital After Blow to the Head in Second T20I Against Sri Lanka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)