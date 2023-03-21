Navi Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in their last league match of the Women's Premier League here on Tuesday.

Amelia Kerr (3/22) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/24) shared five wickets between them, while Issy Wong (2/26) accounted for two and Saika Ishaque (1/31) claimed one as MI restricted RCB to a modest 125 after opting to bowl.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Opens Up to AB de Villiers on His Ahmedabad Test Century Against Australia, Says It Gave Him ‘Sense of Calmness’.

Ellyse Perry (29 off 38 balls) and skipper Smriti Mandhana (24 off 25 balls) got starts but couldn't capitalise and it took a blitz from Richa Ghosh (29 off 13 balls) to take RCB across the 100-run mark.

In reply, MI chased down the target in 16.3 overs, scoring 129 for six with Kerr smashing an unbeaten 27-ball 31 and Yastika Bhatia making 26-ball 30 at the top.

Also Read | UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of UPW-W vs DC-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match 20 on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

Brief Score:

RCB: 125 for 9 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 29, Ellyse Perry 29; Amelia Kerr 3/22).

MI: 129 for 6 in 16.3 overs (Amelia Kerr 31 not out, Yastika Bhatia 30; Kanika Ahuja 2/5)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)