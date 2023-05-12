Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 27 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Invited to bat, MI scored 218 for five on the back of Suryakumar Yadav's stunning 103 not out off just 49 balls.

Also Read | All India Football Federation Marks Legendary Footballer’s PK Banerjee’s Birthday As ‘AIFF Grassroots Day’.

In reply, Gujarat could manage 191/8 with Rashid Khan top-scoring with a 32-ball 79 not out.

For Mumbai, 'Impact Player' Akash Madhwal took three wickets while spinners Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya snared two wickets each.

Also Read | IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023: Mohammad Hussamuddin Wins Bronze Medal After Giving Walkover in Semifinals.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Vishnu Vinod chipped in with 31 and 30 respectively for Mumbai.

Rashid was the pick of GT bowlers with figures of 4/30.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 218 for 5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 103 not out; Rashid Khan 4/30)

Gujarat Titans: 191 for 8 in 20 overs ( Rashid Khan 79 not out; Akash Madhwal 3/31).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)