Navi Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Mumbai Indians restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to a modest 125 for nine in a Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Amelia Kerr (3/22) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/24) shared five wickets between them, while Saika Ishaque (1/31) claimed one after MI opted to bowl in their last league match.

Ellyse Perry (29 off 38 balls) and skipper Smriti Mandhana (24 off 25 balls) got starts but couldn't capitalise and it took a blitz from Richa Ghosh (29 off 13 balls) to take RCB across the 100-run mark.

Brief Score:

RCB: 125 for 9 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 29, Ellyse Perry 29; Amelia Kerr 3/22).

