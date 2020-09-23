Abu Dhabi, Sep 23 (PTI) Mumbai Indians scored 195 for five in their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, the defending champions were well-served by their skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and Suryakumar Yadav (47), as the duo put on 89-run stand for the second wicket.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 195/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 80), Suryakumar Yadav (47); Shivam Mavi 2/32).

