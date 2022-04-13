Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Former England cricketer Graeme Swann has suggested five-time champions Mumbai Indians should take a leaf out of Chennai Super Kings' book and return to winning ways in the IPL 2022.

With CSK registering their first win of this IPL edition, Mumbai Indians is still searching for their first win in the tournament and Swann advised Rohit Sharma & Co. to follow CSK's template by being aggressive on the pitch.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match 24.

CSK defeated RCB to register their maiden win in IPL 2022 on Tuesday.

While speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Swann said: "Mumbai Indians basically need to take a template from what CSK did against RCB and copy that going forward. If they can go with an ultra-aggressive intent, they will be able to win (their upcoming matches). As far as their win against Punjab Kings is concerned, they are a very aggressive side and Mumbai Indians will have to fight fire with fire and I think that's what Mumbai will do."

Also Read | IPL 2022: Will Dinesh Karthik’s RCB Showing Revive his Place in Indian Team As a Finisher?.

Swann further added that for teams like Mumbai and Chennai - who suffered four consecutive defeats in as many games - body language has to be positive going forward.

The former England cricketer said: "Any coach or any captain would demand from his players to show more intensity (on the field), more hard work and want them to show that they mean it (when it comes winning)even if you've lost a few games. So the body language is a good way to go."

Mumbai Indians will be back in action as they take on the Punjab Kings for a blockbuster Wednesday-night encounter. Both the teams will be desperate to strike the right chord of balance that can set their campaign on the right track. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)