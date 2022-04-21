Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Rohit Sharma on Thursday bagged an unwanted record after getting dismissed for a duck in an Indian Premier League 2022 match.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit now has the most ducks in the history of the IPL. The unwelcome record was registered by Rohit in the MI's IPL 2022 match against Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read | Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: Sarita Mor, Sushma Shokeen Win Bronze for India.

In the very first over of the match, Rohit handed an easy catch to Mitchell Santner at mid-on and went back to the pavilion on a second-ball duck off Mukesh Choudhary.

Rohit has been dismissed for a duck in the IPL 14 times and he has surpassed Piyush Chawal, Harbhajan Singh, Mandeep Singh and Parthiv Patel to register this unwanted record. All the aforementioned players surpassed by Rohit were dismissed for a duck 13 times in the IPL.

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams Join Consortium for Chelsea Takeover.

The Indian captain has failed to score a single fifty in IPL 2022 and has been out of form in this season of the cash-rich league. He had scores of 41, 10, 3, 26, 28 and 6 before this duck. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)