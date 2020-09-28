Dubai, Sep 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings:

Devdutt Padikkal c Pollard b Boult 54

Aaron Finch c Pollard b Boult 52

Virat Kohli c Sharma b Chahar 3

AB de Villiers not out 55

Shivam Dube

not out

27

10

1

3

270.00

Extras: (LB-7, W-3) 10

Total: (for 3 wickets in 20 overs) 201

Fall of wickets: 1-81, 2-92, 3-154

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-34-2, James Pattinson

4-0-51-0, Rahul Chahar

4-0-31-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-42-0, Krunal Pandya 3-0-23-0, Kieron Pollard 1-0-13-0. More

