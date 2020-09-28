Dubai, Sep 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings:
Devdutt Padikkal c Pollard b Boult 54
Aaron Finch c Pollard b Boult 52
Virat Kohli c Sharma b Chahar 3
AB de Villiers not out 55
Shivam Dube
not out
27
10
1
3
270.00
Extras: (LB-7, W-3) 10
Total: (for 3 wickets in 20 overs) 201
Fall of wickets: 1-81, 2-92, 3-154
Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-34-2, James Pattinson
4-0-51-0, Rahul Chahar
4-0-31-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-42-0, Krunal Pandya 3-0-23-0, Kieron Pollard 1-0-13-0. More
