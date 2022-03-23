Miami [US], March 23 (ANI): World No.48 Shelby Rogers defeated Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the all-American first round of the Miami Open on Tuesday.

Five straight breaks in the first set put Anisimova 4-2 in lead to take the opener.

Also Read | South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of SA vs BAN on Gazi TV With Match Timing in India.

But Rogers stormed back, winning her first-service points and converting three of her breakpoints in the second set to force the decider.

In the final set, Anisimova's double fault gave Rogers a breakpoint for a 3-1 lead, which led to victory for World No. 48.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Reveals Suffering From Depression, Says 2018 World Cup Medal Was Stolen During House Burglary.

Rogers will face No.10 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round of the Miami Open.

Elsewhere, Daria Saville of Australia went past Greet Minnen of Belgium with a 7-5, 6-3 win in the first round.

Saville will now take on former World No.1 Simona Halep in the second round. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)