Dubai [UAE], February 22 (ANI): India is set to lock horns with archrivals and host Pakistan in the highly anticipated Champions Trophy clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The game is a high-stakes battle for both teams, as while Pakistan will try to keep their title defence alive, India will aim to almost confirm its berth in the semis.

Ahead of the clash, let's take a look at some of the greatest matches in the history of ODI cricket:

ODI World Cup 2023 in Centurion

The ODI World Cup 2023 between the two sides were played at Centurion in South Africa. Batting first, the Pakistan team set a target of 274 runs for team India. Chasing this target, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar played a match-winning knock for the Men in Blue, where the right-hand batter scored 98 runs off 75 balls. In this match, the little master slammed bowlers like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar.

Austral-Asia Cup 1986 final in Sharjah

Pakistan needed 246 runs to win in this match, and they were forced to 61-3 when Javed Miandad came out to bat in the middle. Miandad scored a marvellous century in this match. The former right-hand batter played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 116 runs from 114 balls. Pakistan needed six runs on the last ball of the match, and the 67-year-old guided the Men in Green to victory.

ODI World Cup 1996 in Bangalore

India and Pakistan locked horns against each other in the quarter-final of the ODI World Cup 1996 in Bangalore. India's Ajay Jadeja slammed 46 runs in just 25 balls. The former batter slashed for four boundaries and two maximums in the final few overs which took Team India to 287-8. The Men in Blue went on to win the encounter by 39 runs.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final between India and Pakistan was played at the Oval. Batting first, the Men in Green set a mammoth total of 338 runs for the Rohit Sharma-led side with a magnificent ton from left-hand batter Fakhar Zaman (114 runs in 106 balls). In reply to Pakistan's total, India were bowled out for a mere total of 158 runs.

Silver Jubilee Independence Cup

Former India skipper and BCCI president Sourav Gangly played a magnificent innings in this match. Ganguly scored 124 runs in this match which came with the help of 11 fours and one six as India chased down a target of 315 runs on the penultimate ball of the match. The southpaw was awarded the Player of the Match for this brilliant innings. (ANI)

