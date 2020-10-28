Cardiff [UK], October 28 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Michael Neser has signed for Glamorgan Cricket as an overseas player for the 2021 season.

The 30-year-old will play four-day and 50-over cricket for the club and will feature for the Welsh county alongside his Australian and Queensland team-mate Marnus Labuschagne.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Wearing Expensive Hublot MP-09 Watch Worth Over Rs 1 Million in Latest Instagram Picture (See Post).

The seam-bowling all-rounder has taken 186 wickets in 56 first-class matches, including four five-wicket hauls and last week scored a maiden first-class hundred for Queensland against Tasmania to go alongside his 11 career half-centuries.

In List A cricket, Neser has taken 61 poles with an economy rate of just 5.28, and has scored a century and a half-century.

Also Read | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 49 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders Looking for Seventh Win Against Chennai Super Kings to Qualify for Playoffs.

Neser is desperate to play county cricket after his planned stint at Surrey was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I have played with a few guys who have played at Glamorgan - Charlie Hemphrey, Usman Khawaja, and especially Marnus - and they have had nothing but praise for the Club, the way things are done, the culture at Sophia Gardens and the friendliness of all the staff and locals," Neser said in a statement.

"I am still desperate to play county cricket after my spell this year was cancelled, so when I heard Glamorgan were interested I did not have to think twice. I am keen to come over, showcase my skills, and do what I can to win games of cricket for Glamorgan. I have got those international ambitions, and I saw what playing for Glamorgan did for Marnus, and I am hoping to do the same thing," he added.

He also played two ODIs for Australia in 2018 and was part of the touring squad for the 2019 Ashes series.

Director of Cricket, Mark Wallace, said: "Michael is a high-quality player and he will add a lot to the dressing room. He is an experienced pro and he has got international quality and ambition, and that desire to do well."

"His ability with both bat and ball makes him a very dangerous player at any moment in a game and we see him as one of the best bowling all-rounders in the domestic game anywhere in the world, and brings a great balance to our side. The young players will benefit from watching how he goes about his business, and I am certain he will be a fan favourite very quickly. We cannot wait to see him out there at Sophia Gardens," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)