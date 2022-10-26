London [UK], October 26 (ANI): Former all-rounder Michael Yardy, who represented England in 42 limited-overs matches and won the T20 World Cup in 2010, has been named head coach of the England Under-19 men's cricket team.

Yardy who was part of the England men's team that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2010, joined the Young Lions from Sussex CCC where he was in the Academy Director role. The left-arm spinner had previously been in coaching roles with New South Wales and Kent CCC.

He steps into the Head Coach role vacated by Richard Dawson, who has moved up to join Matthew Mott's England men white-ball coaching team.

"I'm really excited to be taking on the role of Young Lions Head Coach. It's a privilege to work with young players as they seek to make the next step in their career and I look forward to the challenge of doing that at international level," Yardy said as quoted by ECB.

"The Young Lions programme has helped to develop a number of very talented players across the last few years and it's an exciting prospect to be a part of that work and help identify and improve future England Men's cricketers."

David Court, Player Identification and Talent Pathway Lead, said, "We're delighted to have Mike join us as our Young Lions Head Coach and he brings with him a fantastic range of relevant experiences."

"The Young Lions programme aims to inspire and develop players through unique and challenging experiences, and Mike's time in domestic cricket, international cricket and more recently his time spent leading the development of talented young cricketers at Sussex will be a huge asset for us."

"I'd like to thank Sussex for their support during this recruitment process and wish Mike all the best in his new role," added Court. (ANI)

