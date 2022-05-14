New York, May 14 (AP) Phil Mickelson withdrew from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.

Mickelson made history in the PGA last year when he won at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest champion in 161 years of the majors.

Also Read | Thomas Cup 2022: India Beat Denmark 3-2 to Reach Historic Final.

He has not played since February 6 at the Saudi International and has been out of public view.

Mickelson met the deadline to sign up for the PGA Championship on April 25, though his manager said Lefty was unsure about playing but wanted to keep his options open.

Also Read | Manchester City Unveil Sergio Aguero Statue to Celebrate 10 Years of Iconic ’93:20′ Premier League Title.

The PGA of America announced his decision on social media on Friday.

He is only the third PGA champion not to defend his title in the last 75 years. Tiger Woods missed in 2008 while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, and Ben Hogan couldn't play in 1949 while recovering from his car getting struck by a bus. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)