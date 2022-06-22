London [UK], June 22 (ANI): Arsenal FC announced that midfielder Fabio Vieira has joined the club from FC Porto on a long-term contract.

The 22-year midfielder has made 54 appearances for Porto and developed through the club's youth academy. He made his first-team debut in June 2020 and was part of the Primeira Liga winning squads in the 2019/20 and 2021/22 seasons.

Also Read | David Warner Says Spinning Wickets in ODI Series Have Prepared Australia Well for Tests Against Sri Lanka.

Fabio is a Portuguese Under-21 international who has scored an impressive 13 goals from his 21 appearances. He also represented his country at the youth level, playing all five tournament matches as Portugal finished as runners-up in the 2019 UEFA Under-19 Championship.

During last season's Primeira Liga winning season, Fabio made a total of 27 appearances for his club, scoring six goals and making 14 assists throughout the campaign.

Also Read | Graeme Smith Seeks Clarity From CSA on Faf Du Plessis' Status Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022.

Technical Director Edu said as per Arsenal's official website: "We are so pleased to have completed the signing of Fabio from FC Porto. Fabio is a player with special qualities who is comfortable with the ball in the final third of the pitch. We are all looking forward to working with him and enjoying his future contribution to Arsenal. We will now continue to work hard and are looking forward to finishing this transfer window as strongly possible."

Mikel Arteta added: "I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent. Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play. We welcome Fabio and his family to our club and are looking forward to starting work with him ahead of the new season."

Fabio will wear the number 21 shirt and join up with his new teammates soon for pre-season training. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)