London, Aug 11 (AP) Defender Millie Bright has signed a new three-year contract with Chelsea after helping England win the Women's European Championship last month.

The 28-year-old Bright is Chelsea Women's longest-serving player after joining in 2014 from Doncaster Belles and has helped the London club win six Women's Super League titles, four FA Cups, two Continental Cups and one Community Shield.

“You're my home and I can't wait to continue fighting for more trophies,” Bright said in a statement on Chelsea's website on Thursday. "Cheers to the future!”

Bright also has 58 senior caps for England and started in the 2-1 extra-time win over Germany in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley Stadium.

“Millie remains our longest serving player and her time with us has been key to our success," Chelsea general manager Paul Green said. “The way that she leads on and off the pitch is second to none and we are proud of how far she has come and all her achievements, including her most recent win at the Euros which was a very proud moment for the club.” (AP)

