New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is set to fund the participation of the Indian Cadet Judo Team in the upcoming Judo World Cadet Championship to be held in Zagreb, Croatia from August 21-27, 2023.

The funding will cover the 20-member team's Boarding/Lodging costs, airfare, visa costs and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) among other expenditures.

Also Read | India vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2023: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of IND vs WI Cricket Match.

The team comprises 16 athletes and four coaches. One of the players in the team, Linthoi Chanamban, won a Gold Medal in the 2022 edition in 57kg.

*Men's Team

Also Read | Grand Prix Badminton League 2023: Bengaluru Shuttler Mithun Manjunath Emerges As the Top Buy in Players' Auction.

-Prince - 50kg-Anurag Sagar - 55kg-Sparsh Singh - 60kg-M. Wanghoi - 66kg-Hitesh Kumar Gulia - 73kg-Sajan - 81kg-Prakhar Kumar Singh - 90kg-Yash Vijayran - +90kg

Women's Team

-Maya - 40kg-Yuvika Tokas - 44kg-Shivani Gocher - 48kg-L. Nungshithoi - 52kg-Nikita - 57kg-Linthoi Chanambam - 63kg-Dipapati NG - -70kg-Kanwarpreet Kaur +70kg

Coaches

-Jiwan Sharma-Ranbir Solanki -Diviya -Ritu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)