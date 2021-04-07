Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], April 7 (ANI): India women's team might have ended Australia's run in the ODI World Cup in 2017, but vice-captain Rachael Haynes feels the side has come a long way since to create the world record for most consecutive ODI wins -- 23.

Australia had defeated India in the league stage of the 2017 ODI World Cup but the Mithali Raj-led side staged an incredible comeback to clinch the sem-final match between the two sides.

India and England then played the finals with the latter emerging victorious. Haynes still feels the pain of missing out on playing in that World Cup final.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will take place on both the North and South Islands, across six venues in New Zealand from March 4 - April 3.

"There's a lot of water to go under the bridge, it's still 12 months away, but to miss out on playing in the final in England a few years ago was really a line-in-the-sand moment for our group in how we wanted to play our cricket and I think we've done a good job in bringing that to life," cricket.com.au quoted Haynes as saying.

Australia on Wednesday defeated New Zealand in the second ODI to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Rose Bowl series.

"It's a big motivator for us," said Haynes after Australia won the ODI series with a game to play.

"There's no doubt and we've never shied away from speaking about our ambition to win that one-day World Cup," she added.

The third ODI also the dead rubber will be played at the same venue on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Alyssa Healy became the third Australian woman batter to play 200 games for the country across formats.

Playing in her 78th ODI, the wicket-keeper joined the 200-game club. Before Healy, Ellyse Perry and Alex Blackwell were the only two cricketers to play 200 or more games for Australia women's team.

The 31-year-old has played the majority of matches in the shortest format of the game. She featured in 118 T20Is for Australia and scored 2,121 runs including a century and 12 fifties. (ANI)

