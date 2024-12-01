Players in action during Sub Junior Women National Championship clash (Photo: Hockey India)

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], December 1 (ANI): The fifth day of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2024 witnessed Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Bihar, Hockey Bengal, and Hockey Maharashtra securing three points each in their respective fixtures at the South Central Railways Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam, in Secunderabad, Telangana.

The day began with a Pool E match where Kerala Hockey and Hockey Arunachal played out a goalless draw.

In another Pool E encounter, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Chandigarh 4-1, continuing their winning streak. Captain Laltlanchhungi (6'), Vanlalrinhlui (9'), Laldinpuii (21'), and Manglawmsang (51') scored for the winning team, while Tamanna (8') netted the only goal for Hockey Chandigarh.

In Pool A, Hockey Haryana registered a 4-0 victory over Manipur Hockey. Diya (44', 50') scored twice, with Manjinder (17') and Neeshu (39') adding a goal each to seal the win.

Hockey Bengal dominated Le Puducherry Hockey 7-1 in Pool H Captain Bulbul Kumari Shaw (2', 23', 55') impressed with a hat-trick, while Purba Chakraborty (24', 32') and Piyali Oraw (16', 29') scored two goals each. Manasvi BU (50') managed to score the lone goal for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In Pool F, Hockey Jammu and Kashmir forfeited their match against Hockey Bihar, awarding the latter a 5-0 win.

The final match of the day saw Hockey Maharashtra edge past Hockey Gujarat 1-0 in Pool G Captain Yashasvi Kubde (29') scored the decisive goal in the second quarter to secure the victory for Hockey Maharashtra. (ANI)

