Texas [USA], July 16 (ANI): Heinrich Klaasen produced a sizzling 53 off 31 balls to help the Seattle Orcas defeat the San Francisco Unicorns by 35 runs in the fourth match of Major League Cricket (MLC) at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Saturday.

The Orcas posted 177/4 in their 20 overs before bowling out the San Francisco Unicorns for 142 runs within 18 overs, as per an MLC press release.

The Seattle Orcas won the toss and elected to bat first. The Orcas did not have the best start, losing the wicket of explosive opener Quinton de Kock (9) within the first two overs. Nauman Anwar and Shehan Jayasuriya steadied the ship with a partnership that saw them cross the 50-run mark within the first powerplay. However, Anwar’s (30 in 21 balls with five fours) wicket fell right at the end of the first powerplay. Heinrich Klaasen came out to bat and along with Jayasuriya constructed a magnificent partnership that saw the Orcas reach 100 runs. Right after that Jayasuriya (33 in 27 balls, with three fours and a six) lost his wicket as he failed to build on his solid start. Seattle was 100/3 in 11.5 overs.

However, Klaasen along with Shimron Hetmyer got into their attacking groove and allowed the Orcas to cross the 150-run mark. Soon after which Klaasen (53 in 31 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) lost his wicket after a crucial half-century. Hetmyer (36* in 30 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Shubham Ranjane (10*) continued the onslaught on the Unicorns as they were struggling to contain the West Indian batter in the final overs of the innings, which saw the Orcas amass 177 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their 20 overs.

For the San Francisco Unicorns, it was Liam Plunkett who picked up two wickets, while Haris Rauf and Corey Anderson picked up one wicket each.

The Unicorns openers Matthew Wade and Finn Allen gave their team a solid start in the second innings. After putting on 42 runs within the first three overs, Finn Allen lost his wicket (28 in 16 balls with four boundaries and a six) and he was soon followed by Wade (28 in 10 balls with four boundaries and two sixes) back to the pavilion. Unicorns were at 57/2.

Thereafter, the Unicorns lost wickets at regular intervals and struggled to find a way back into the game. Marcus Stoinis (15), Aaron Finch (14) and Corey Anderson (12) lost their wickets cheaply which meant that the Unicorns had lost five wickets by the 14th over for 112 runs.

Pakistani All-rounder Shadab Khan gave the Unicorns hope with a late counter-attack, but was not being supported from the other end as Tajinder Singh (1), Chaitanya Bishnoi (1) and Liam Plunkett (2) did not really trouble the scorers. Shadab Khan (37 in 23 balls with two fours and two sixes) put in a valiant display but failed to drag the Unicorns across the line as his wicket in the 18th over guaranteed the Orcas their victory. Carmi le Roux got out for a duck as the Unicorns' innings came to an end, they were bowled out for 142 runs with two overs to go.

Cameron Gannon was the star for the Orcas with the bowl as he bagged four wickets, Andrew Tye and Imad Wasim chipped in with two wickets each, while Harmeet Singh also picked up a wicket.

Klassen won the 'Player of the Match' award for his performances.

Brief Scores: Seattle Orcas 177/4 (Heinrich Klaasen 53, Shimron Hetmyer 36*, Liam Plunkett 2/36) beat San Francisco Unicorns 142 All Out (Shadab Khan 37, Finn Allen 28, Cameron Gannon 4/23) by 35 runs. (ANI)

