Sports News | Modern Pythian Games Strengthen Cultural Dialogue with Australia; Proposal for Regional Office and 2027 Pythian Games Under Consideration

Melbourne [Australia], May 18 (ANI): Bijender Goel, Founder of the Modern Pythian Games and Founding Secretary General of the International Pythian Council, held a positive and constructive meeting with Joanna Vaughan, Adviser, Department of Arts, Government of Australia, and Bryna Bamberry, Director - International, Ministry of Arts Australia, to discuss potential collaboration and support for the growing global movement of the Modern Pythian Games.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the establishment of a regional office of the Modern Pythian Games in Melbourne for the Asia-Pacific region and the possibility of Australia hosting the 1st Pythian Games in Australia in 2027, according to a press release.

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The Australian officials found the concept and vision of the Modern Pythian Games highly interesting and encouraging. The delegation was invited to submit a formal proposal for consideration within Australia's cultural policy framework. The proposal will be reviewed to explore how the initiative and its objectives may be supported by the Australian Government in the future.

Goel stated that the proposal would be submitted shortly and emphasised the importance of continued focus, coordination, and international cooperation in promoting arts, culture, traditional games, and cultural diplomacy through the platform of the Modern Pythian Games.

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During his visit to Melbourne, Goel also had the privilege of meeting Ashish Ranjan, Consul General of India in Melbourne, and briefing him on the vision, objectives, and global mission of the Modern Pythian Games, along with the increasing interest and initiatives emerging in Australia.

A detailed and meaningful discussion took place regarding the potential role of the Modern Pythian Games in strengthening cultural, artistic, traditional games, and people-to-people relations between India and Australia.

The Consul General expressed appreciation for the vision and concept of the Modern Pythian Games and assured his full support and cooperation for future initiatives.

It was mutually agreed that future communications and engagements with the Australian Government would be carried out in coordination with the Consulate General of India in Melbourne.

This important development marks another significant step toward strengthening India-Australia cultural relations through the platform of the Modern Pythian Games and opens new opportunities for international cooperation, cultural diplomacy, artistic exchange, and global participation in the years ahead. (ANI)

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