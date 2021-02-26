Orlando, Feb 26 (PTI) Aditi Ashok opened her 2021 campaign with a modest 2-over 74 in the first round of the Gainbridge LPGA at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club here.

Aditi had two birdies against four bogeys and was lying T-67. She birdied seventh and 17th and bogeyed second, eighth, 10th and 11th.

Aditi, who has not played since the Andalucia Open de Espana in November last, has slipped to 172 in world rankings, largely due to very few starts in the pandemic struck 2020.

Lydia Ko, who now lives close to the Nona Country Club, rose to the occasion on her home course with a card of 7-under 65.

The 15-time LPGA Tour winner Ko leads by two after starting the day with an hole-out eagle from the fairway on the first hole. Ko went on to birdie six more times, with her lone bogey seventh.

The day also saw legend Annika Sorenstam make a comeback as she teed off for the first time in more than 13 years alongside major winner Anna Nordqvist and defending champion Madelene Sagstrom.

The LPGA and World Golf Hall of Fame member made four straight pars to start the day, but Sorenstam, who calls Lake Nona as her home, turned in 3-over after a triple bogey on No. 5.

She finished with a 75 and lies T-77th. Her last round on the LPGA in 2008 was also a 75 at the ADT Championship.

Two shots back of Ko was American Nelly Korda, along with Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

Madsen and Korda both recorded six birdies and one bogey on the day. Seven players lie at 4-under, including World No. 1 Jin Young Ko and two-time LPGA Tour winner, Gaby Lopez.

