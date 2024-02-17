George (South Africa), Feb 17 (PTI) India's Tvesa Malik had a modest start to 2024 as she carded 6-over 78 and was two shots off the projected cut line at the Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am golf on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa on Saturday.

She is lying tied 26th.

Tvesa, who is trying to get back to the Ladies European Tour, had only two birdies a day at the Outeniqua course, one of the two courses over which the event is being played.

Tvesa, a multiple winner on her domestic Women's Pro Golf Tour, will need a good second round to make the cut in the opening event of the season in South Africa.

The venue was hit by bad weather including torrential downpour.

Ana Dawson was the only golfer to finish under-par after the first round. The golfer from the Isle of Man, played the Outeniqua course in one-under-par 71 and ended the opening day one stroke ahead of another three international golfers who finished on level-par.

The bunch in second place included Germany's Carolin Kauffmann, Scotland's Kylie Henry and Englishwoman Lauren Taylor.

Henry and Taylor both took on the Montague course that is rated as being more difficult.

Kiera Floyd and Lejan Lewthwaite are the leading South Africans, tied in fifth place on one-over-par with Alexandra Swayne of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

