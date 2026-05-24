Sports News | Mohamed Salah Becomes Liverpool's Premier League Assist Record-holder

Liverpool [UK], May 24 (ANI): Mohamed Salah has become Liverpool's record-holder for Premier League assists after moving past club legend Steven Gerrard during the Reds' 2025-26 season finale against Brentford at Anfield on Sunday.

The Liverpool No.11 provided the assist for Curtis Jones, taking his tally to 93 Premier League assists for the club and moving ahead of Gerrard's long-standing mark of 92.

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The milestone came in what was his final appearance of the season, underlining his continued creative influence for the Merseyside club.

Salah's latest assist also places him joint-sixth on the Premier League's all-time assist list with 94 overall, equalling former Arsenal star Dennis Bergkamp, including one assist registered during his time at Chelsea.

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The Egyptian forward, who has been one of Liverpool's most consistent performers since joining the club, continues to climb the Premier League record charts as he adds another landmark to his career achievements.

In March, Salah announced that he will leave the club after a memorable nine-year stint at the end of the 2025-26 season.

A statement issued by the club said, "Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-26 season. The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield."Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.

Signed from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, the number 11 has firmly established himself as one of the greatest players in Liverpool's history, helping the club to two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as an FA Community Shield. (ANI)

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