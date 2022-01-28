Hampshire [UK], January 28 (ANI): Pakistan bowler Mohammad Abbas has agreed to re-join Hampshire as their overseas player for the start of the 2022 County Championship, the club said on Friday.

Abbas, who will join up with Hampshire for at least the first two months of the season, will be the Club's second overseas player alongside fellow fast bowler Kyle Abbott, with whom he teamed up so successfully in 2021.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs FCG in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

"I'm delighted to be joining Hampshire again. I really enjoyed the environment and playing with this squad at a fantastic ground like The Ageas Bowl," Abbas said in a statement.

"I know there's a big desire at the Club for silverware in the County Championship and hopefully I can play my part and contribute with the ball," he added.

Also Read | Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Abbas burst onto the international scene four years ago, claiming his maiden Test wicket two deliveries into his debut against West Indies, before going on to record his first five-wicket haul in just his third Test appearance.

"Mo showed everybody last year that he is a bowler of the highest quality. He's an extremely popular member of the squad, so we are thrilled he's agreed to come back and he joins Kyle Abbott as our second overseas signing," said Hampshire Director of Cricket Giles White. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)