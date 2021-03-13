Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Ahead of the India Legends game against South Africa in the Road Safety World Series T20, former batsman Mohammad Kaif gave an important message to his fans and followers on Saturday.

As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols, this tournament aims to influence and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

Kaif on Saturday shared a picture with former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, reiterating the message of being vigilant on roads. In the picture, both Kaif and Irfan, who are playing in the showpiece event, can be seen sharing a smile on the field.

"Road pe safe rahoge to life mein haste rahoge #RoadSafetyWorldSeries," Kaif captioned the post on Twitter.

Indians are placed second with 12 points and three wins in four matches behind Sri Lana Legends, who are at 16. The South Africans are third with 8 points.

India will be keen to put up a better show than what they did against Kevin Pietersen's England, the other day, where they were handed their first defeat of the tournament.

In that game, India almost came close to a win after Irfan Pathan's heroic 61 not out and Manpreet Singh Gony's entertaining unbeaten 35 which included four sixes in the death overs. They were six runs short of England's challenging total of 188.

India captain Sachin Tendulkar, who is not having a great time out there at the crease, will look to get back in form before the knockout stage. His best score has been 33 not out against Bangladesh Legends and the legend will hope to breach the half-century mark in this match to get his confidence back.

The other batsmen from the Indian side who have been struggling to get big scores are Yuvraj Singh, Kaif, and Yusuf Pathan. All three will be eager to make their presence felt with the bat.

India's biggest worry should be left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha's form. While other spinners like Monty Panesar or Thandi Tshabalala have done well, he has not looked very impressive. (ANI)

