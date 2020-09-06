Kolkata, Sep 6 (PTI) Mohammedan Sporting Club on Sunday completed the signing of experienced forward Singam Subhash Singh as the Black Panthers added depth to their squad ahead of the 2020-2021 second division league qualifier campaign.

Singh, who turned out for Neroca FC last season arrived in Kolkata in the afternoon.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

A versatile attacker, Singh started his career at Air India in 2009 before stints at East Bengal, Salgaocar FC, Pune FC, Bharat FC, Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Shillong Lajong, Neroca FC and Real Kashmir.

Mohammedan will be his third club in Kolkata, with the 30-year-old having already turned out for the other two city giants -- Mohun Bagan and East Bengal -- in the past.

Also Read | AUS 157/6 In 20 Overs | England vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Live Score: Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell Propel Visitors to Challenging Total.

An excited Singh said, "I am delighted to sign for Mohammedan Sporting Club. It's a great club with top players and passionate fans.

"I have a bond with the city and that is something that I look forward to returning to. I want to score goals for the club and help the club to qualify for I-League."

"When I got the offer from Mohammedan Sporting Club, I didn't hesitate for one moment that I want to be here.

"I am excited for the new challenge, I will be giving one hundred percent every time I am on the pitch," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)