Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) A brace each from Marcus Joseph and Henry Kisekka produced one of the best games of this season as Mohammedan Sporting held Aizawl FC to a 2-2 draw in an I-League match here on Friday.

It was Aizawl, who came to life at the half-hour mark, taking the lead through a towering header from Henry, which was later matched by a scintillating left-footed strike from the home team captain Marcus just seconds from half-time.

The two strikers added a goal each from set-pieces in the second half, with Joseph's equaliser coming from the last kick of the match to salvage Mohammedan's unbeaten home record.

