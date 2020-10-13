Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) Mohammedan Sporting has lodged a police complaint against its former coach Yan Law on charges of disclosing club related information to an "outsider".

In the complaint lodged at the Maidan Police Station on Monday night, the club has alleged that the former coach, who was sacked on Sunday, had "circulated important information about team XI and strategies" to outsider Ranjit Bajaj of Minerva Academy.

"The club authority had also found irregularities in action and steps of their head coach and based on various incriminating documents the club filed police complaint against Law and Bajaj," Mohammedan Sporting general secretary Sheikh Wasim Akram said in a press release.

The club also shared the photocopies of the police complaint and also the screenshots of the circulated messages, purportedly between Wasim Akram and Law.

A former Punjab FC coach, Law had taken charge of the club in August.

Mohammedan Sporting rode on a last-gasp goal to scrape past Garhwal FC in the opening match of its I-League qualifiers.

The coach allegedly had his ways and took advantage of the bio-secured bubble to "unilaterally choose the starting XI" against Garhwal FC.

In the next match, the club think tank sidelined the coach and rang in six changes as it thrashed ARA FC 4-1 to lead the table table with six points from two matches.

Mohammedan Sporting will next face city rivals Bhawanipore FC on October 16 at the Kalyani Stadium.

