Kolkata, Oct 19 (PTI) Having already qualified for the I-League, Mohammedan Sporting finished their qualifying campaign with an unbeaten run after registering a goalless draw against FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) in their final fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Stadium here on Monday.

With this result, Mohammedan finished at the top of the table with 10 points, while Bengaluru signed off third with five points.

Sporting made a bright start through Hira Mondal, who cut in from the left in the third minute and sent a low right-footed shot but FCBU custodian Kunzang Bhutia put his body behind the ball and his defenders helped him safely get rid of the rebound.

The game opened up with chances at both ends in the 12th minute. Mondal intercepted a pass, initiating a counter-attack with his through header towards Willis Plaza. The Trinidadian laid it off for Sattyam Sharma, who dragged his shot wide.

Bengaluru responded quickly with William Opoku releasing Asraf Mondal on the right flank but his cross was just a tad too high for Azharuddin Mallick, allowing Hira Mondal to hack it out for a throw-in.

In the 15th minute, Opoku played a quick pass into the feet of Mallick, but the forward failed to bring it under control.

Vanlalbiaa Chhangte sprung into action in the 20th minute as he skipped past Asraf Mondal but failed to pick out Plaza.

There was a scare for Sporting in the 25th minute as custodian Priyant Singh failed to collect a corner but he was lucky as the rebound fell kindly for him to collect at the second time of asking.

Singh was again called into action, just two minutes later, and this time picked up a booking for a foul on Mohammad Rehbar.

Ronaldo Oliveira found Rehbar with a perfectly weighted pass over the Mohammedan defence, and the midfielder managed to poke the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper who subsequently brought him down with a late tackle.

Opoku took charge of the resulting free-kick but sent it flying well over the bar.

Plaza exchanged a quick one-two with Sattyam in the 36th minute and unleashed a powerful shot looking for the top corner. However, Bhutia made the save as both teams remained goalless at half-time.

