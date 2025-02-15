Kochi, Feb 15 (PTI) Jamie Maclaren struck twice as Mohun Bagan Super Giant strengthened their hold on the title with a clinical 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

Maclaren's (28' 40') two goals came in the first half, while Alberto Rodriguez (66') added another in the second half as the Mariners showed remarkable efficiency upfront to convert three out of their four on-target shots into goals.

MBSG thus continued to be placed atop the standings with 49 points from 21 games, 10 more than the second-positioned FC Goa, who have 39 points from 20 encounters.

Macleren found the first breakthrough of the match with a slick finish from close range. Liston Colaco's precisely squared-up delivery met the striker on the left side of the six-yard box and he comfortably hammered it into the high centre of the net in the 28th minute.

Twelve minutes later, Maclaren's striking partner Jason Cummings turned provider as the visitors moved forward with purpose.

Instead of opting to overpower Kerala Blasters FC within their box, Cummings chose to lay up a pass for Maclaren, who was at the top of his game again as his smooth pickup and eventual placement of the ball from distance into the centre of the goal doubled his team's lead.

Cummings thus became the third player to record an assist in three or more consecutive games for the Mariners after Dimitrios Petratos and Roy Krishna.

Manvir Singh then earned a free-kick in the 65th minute on the right flank and the Mariners produced a flurry of chances in the set-piece that followed.

Cummings tried a left-footed shot from distance but it was blocked, before Deepak Tangri and Alberto Rodriguez pounced upon the loose balls to muster up concrete efforts.

Eventually, Rodriguez latched the ball on the left side and slotted it into the centre of the net to find his team's third goal of the night, and seal three points in their favour.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will next play against Odisha FC on February 23, whereas Kerala Blasters FC meet FC Goa on February 22.

