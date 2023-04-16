Monte Carlo [Monaco], April 16 (ANI): Russia's Andrey Rublev overcame the resilience of American Taylor Fritz and damp conditions to storm into the final of the ongoing Monte Carlo Masters in men's singles competition on Saturday.

The fifth-seed Rublev defeated his opponent by 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinal on a clay court.

The Russian managed to keep his cool despite registering a loss in the opening set he led on three different occasions. His powerful forehands came handy in a massively one-sided second set, which marked his comeback into the match.

But after that, rain forced the game to be called off temporarily, leaving Rublev lead by 3-2 in the decider. Rublev started off from where he left after the restart, with some razor-sharp returns breaking American's serve to help him clinch a win in two-hour, seven-minute match.

"It was really tough, especially against Taylor," Rublev said as quoted by ATP.

"I lost past three times [against him] I think, [including] in Indian Wells in the semi-finals. It was tough mentally to play against him because I was thinking if I would have [a chance]," he added.

"I started really well and then I was up a break and then he broke me back, but I knew I would have chances. In the end, we had a great match and I am pleased with the win,"said Rublev.

Rublev advanced to the final of the Monte Carlo Masters for the second time, falling short of the title in 2021 against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 25-year-old would be hoping to overcome the bitterness of that loss as he prepares himself to meet either Holger Rune or Jannik Sinner in the final.

Rublev is a five-time champion at ATP 500 level and is now in pursuit of his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title. He has 17 wins and eight losses in this season.

Fritz had emerged victorious in his previous four ATP Masters 1000 meetings against Rublev and had displayed improvements in his movement on clay in the first set. But Rublev proved to be too good in the end with his clean ball-striking. He finished with 26 winners and 16 unforced errors as compared to Fritz's ratio of 21 to 26. (ANI)

