Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Australia batters beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath stitched yet another ruthless 100-run partnership to propel their team to 187/9 against India in the second T20I at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Sunday.

The batting duo carried on from where they left off in the first match and once again proved to be a menace for the Indian bowling lineup, smashing unbeaten half-centuries to take Australia to a challenging total. Mooney scored 82* off 54 balls while McGrath was unbeaten on 70 off 51.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur invited the Australian team to bat first after winning the toss.

Australia's innings was almost identical to that of the first T20I where they lost one wicket in the powerplay before the next batting pair took apart the Indian bowlers.

The same was in evidence in the second T20I as well as they got off to a flier, with openers Alyssa Healy and Mooney making use of the powerplay. Healey smashed 25 (15) before being dismissed in the fourth over.

It was Mooney and McGrath show from there on as the duo piled on the runs and enjoyed a run-fest, stitching an unbeaten 158 run-partnership for the second wicket.

Australia were 46/1 at the end of their powerplay and motored to their 100 in the 13th over.

The last seven overs yielded close to 80 runs as Australia set India a massive target of 188 runs.

McGrath got to her fifty in just 37 balls while Mooney reached hers in 38 balls. The batting pair went hell for leather in the death overs and clobbered the Indian bowlers to end the Australian innings at 187/1.

The only wicket for India was scalped by all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

Brief Score: Australia 187/1 (Beth Mooney 82*, Tahlia Mcgrath 70*; Deepti Sharma 1-31) vs India (ANI)

