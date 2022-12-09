Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Australia registered a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over India after opener Beth Mooney decimated the Indian bowlers in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday.

Mooney smashed the ball all over the park to register a match-winning knock of 89(57) as Australia cruised to the 172-run target with 11 balls to spare. The batter smashed an astonishing 16 boundaries in her inning.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI 2022, Chattogram Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

India were sloppy with their bowling and fielding in the second inning and never looked to dominate the game. Dew did make things difficult for the hosts but dropped chances and lacklustre bowling made it even more tricky for India to defend the total. The lone wicket for India went to Devika Vaidya who dismissed the Aussie captain.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath remained unbeaten with a dominating knock of 40(29) while captain Alyssa Healy scored a useful 37(23) to give Australia a solid start, chasing 173 for the win.

Also Read | BCCI Invites Bids for Women’s IPL Media Rights For 2023-2027.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl keeping in mind the dew that did prove to be a menace for the Indian team in the second inning.

India were off to a blinder with Shafali Verma coming out all guns blazing as she played a blazing cameo of 21(10) that included two boundaries and two sixes.

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana too pitched in with 28(22) but the in-form Jemimah Rodrigues failed to get off the mark as she was dismissed for a duck in the fifth over. India ended their powerplay at 48/2.

India were reduced to 59/3 in the eighth over with Mandhana getting out to Annabel Sutherland. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur walked in to bat and did try to steady the innings but in the process consumed some deliveries reducing the scoring rate.

She was dismissed in the 12th over for a knock of 21(23) by Kim Garth. India was four down for 76 in the 12th over. Richa Ghosh then walked out to bat, which altered the course of the match.

Over the course of her 20-ball stay, she smashed 36 runs, helping India up the ante. She was dismissed in the 17th over after she danced down th wicket in an attempt to hit the bowler over her head for a boundary.

However, her inning gave India much-required momentum as Deepti Sharma found the confidence to attack from the first ball. India reached 172 thanks to her 36 in 15 balls. She smashed eight fours to propel India to a challenging total.

Beth Mooney was awarded the Player of the Match for her destructive innings of 89* runs from 57 balls.

Brief Score: Australia 173/1 (Beth Mooney 89*, Tahlia McGrath 40*; Devika Vaidya 1-33) beat India 172/5 (Deepti Sharma 36*, Richa Ghosh 36; Ellyse Perry 2-10) (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)