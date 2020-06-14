Sports News | More Reacts with Shock and Disbelief to Actor Rajput's Death, Says Time to Focus on Mental Health

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More reacted with shock and disbelief to the news of the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom he had trained for the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic, 'Dhoni - The Untold Story'.

Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

More was left wondering why the successful actor took away his life at such a young age, highlighting the importance of mental toughness in these difficult times.

"Shock and disbelief are the two words I can remember. When you work closely with such a young talent, the question you will always ask is why? Why he has taken this step?" More told PTI.

"We lost a lovely kid, a hardworking, educated and successful person."

More stressed on the importance of taking care of one's mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mentally we have to be strong, especially the way things are going currently. We need to keep good connection with our family and friends.

"It is especially very important for people who are staying alone. We need to keep ourselves engaged in something what we love to do," the diminutive former India stumped said.

More cherished the time he spent with Rajput while preparing the Patna-born actor for Dhoni's role in the 2016 blockbuster.

"He was really involved, he used to train just like a cricketer. He practised regularly for nine months for the role. He mastered Dhoni's helicopter shot," the 57-year-old former national selection committee chairman, said.

"Wicket-keeping is a completely different ball game. He got hit many times in his hands, arms, thighs but by the end he was absolutely ready to play.

"It was an unbelievable journey cut short," More signed off.

