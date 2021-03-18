New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Former all-rounder Andrew Flintoff lavished praise on Eoin Morgan and said the "modern-day captain" has given England cricket an identity in white-ball cricket.

Visitors' skipper Morgan on Tuesday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first England cricketer and fourth overall to play 100 T20Is.

The left-handed batsman achieved the feat in the third T20I against India here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Flintoff highlighted how England had an on-off success in the longest format of the game but in white-ball cricket, Morgan has done something which no other player could ever do.

"In my opinion England's greatest modern day captain as he's done something no other could ever do .We've always had on / off success in test cricket and we still do .But in white ball cricket he's finally given @englandcricket an identity and have become consistently the best," Flintoff tweeted.

Earlier this week, after becoming the first England cricketer and fourth overall to play 100 T20Is, Morgan almost cried listening to star batsman Jos Buttler's words before the visitors took on the field in the third T20I.

"It nearly brought me to tears to be honest," Morgan told the host broadcaster after England's win.

"It meant a huge amount, He's a great friend of mine, our families are quite close, and playing in 100 games is a proud moment for me. But just the words that he said, really did sort of warm my heart and I'm very grateful for it," he added.

In the match, India skipper Virat Kohli played an unbeaten inning of 77 to guide India to 156/6, but the total did not prove to be enough as Buttler and Jonny Bairstow made light work of the chase to hand England a victory by eight wickets. Buttler and Bairstow remained unbeaten on 83 and 40 respectively.

With the win in the third T20I, England has now gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Both teams will now meet in the fourth T20I on Thursday which will be played at the same venue. (ANI)

