Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, hailed the Maharashtra Esports Open Championship 2025 as a historic milestone, while inaugurating the first-ever state-backed tournament.

After being a demonstration sport at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, esports became a medal sport at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, as per a press release from SAI Media.

The championship, held at the prestigious MIT World Peace University, serves as a landmark moment in the state's sports history and the country's journey into the burgeoning esports industry.

Organised by the Federation of Electronic Sports Associations India (FEAI) and the Maratha Esports Association (MEA), the event will witness 2100 participants from across the state, out of which 52 finalists have already made it to the Grand Finale

Jet Synthesis Chairman Siddhant Joshi, Jet Synthesis MD Rajan Nawani, MIT World Peace University Vice Chancellor RM Chitnis, and FEAI President Vaibhav Dange were also in attendance during the inauguration.

"This event is especially significant as it comes at a time when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recognised the growing importance of esports, with the Olympic Esports Games set to debut in 2027. The IOC's decision has spurred countries, including India, to take significant strides in supporting esports as a legitimate sport. Maharashtra's active role in this process positions it as a key player in the digital sports revolution," Khadse said during her address in Pune.

In a major boost for esports, the Government of India formally classified esports as a "multisport event" under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in December 2023, further cementing its status. Just last week, the government also announced that esports players would receive cash incentives for outstanding performances, similar to other traditional sports.

"The growth of esports continues to make waves globally, with events like the 2023 Asian Games and world championships offering rewards that rival traditional sports leagues like the IPL. Esports is also expected to be a prominent feature of the 2027 Olympic Esports Games in Saudi Arabia, where players from around the world will compete for the first time in Olympic history," the MoS added.

Maharashtra is now poised to become the esports hub of the country, thanks to the state's commitment to developing infrastructure, funding, and opportunities for esports athletes.

Khadse emphasised that esports not only requires exceptional technical skill but also immense mental fortitude, quick decision-making, and teamwork, traits that mirror those required in traditional sports.

"With over 500 million gamers in India, the esports sector is poised for explosive growth. As Maharashtra leads the charge in supporting esports development, the state is confident that India's players will soon bring home medals from prestigious events like the Olympic Esports Games, Asian Games, and World Championships," the Minister elaborated. (ANI)

