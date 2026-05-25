Sports News | MOS Sports Raksha Khadse Reviews Progress of National Sports University Campus and Interacts with Athletes in Imphal

Imphal (Manipur)[India], May 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, on Monday visited the National Sports University (NSU), Imphal, where she reviewed the progress of the university's permanent campus and interacted with athletes, students, coaches, and officials associated with India's premier sports education institution. She also visited the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Imphal, as part of her review of the sports ecosystem in the region.

During the visit, the Minister was accompanied by Daljit Singh Chawdhary, Vice-Chancellor, National Sports University; N Praveen Singh, Secretary, Sports, Government of Manipur; C Dhandapani, Regional Director, SAI; along with senior officials of the National Sports University and the Sports Authority of India.

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Early in the morning, Khadse joined athletes during their daily training sessions and participated in fitness and conditioning activities alongside them. She interacted closely with athletes and coaches while observing warm-up drills, endurance training, stretching exercises, mobility routines, and sport-specific practice sessions.

Appreciating the dedication and discipline displayed by the athletes, the Minister encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and make the country proud on international platforms.

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At the National Sports University's permanent campus at Koutruk in Imphal West, Khadse undertook a detailed review of the ongoing construction and infrastructure development works. Spread across nearly 325 acres, the campus is nearing completion, with approximately 95 per cent of the work already completed.

The Minister reviewed major facilities being developed within the campus, including the administrative block, academic complexes equipped with smart classrooms and laboratories, library, auditorium, sports science facilities, and residential hostels designed to accommodate nearly 1,300 students and around 60 faculty members.

The Minister also reviewed the integrated academic and sports ecosystem being developed at NSU to support sports education, sports sciences, coaching, sports technology, athlete development, and research. She noted that the university represents a transformational step towards strengthening India's institutional sports framework and developing globally competitive sports professionals and athletes.

Speaking during the visit, Khadse said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is witnessing unprecedented investment in sports infrastructure, athlete development, and sports education. She emphasised that the National Sports University will emerge as a landmark institution in shaping the future of Indian sports and building a strong ecosystem driven by science, research, innovation, and excellence.

The Minister later visited the SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Imphal, where she reviewed athlete support systems and sports science facilities available for elite athletes and emerging talent from the North-East region. She interacted with athletes, coaches, and support staff while reviewing facilities related to physiotherapy, recovery, nutrition, sports medicine, physiology, and strength & conditioning.

The visit reflected the Government of India's continued commitment towards strengthening sports education, scientific athlete training, and high-performance ecosystems as India moves towards becoming a global sporting powerhouse. (ANI)

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