Pune , Nov 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) will organise six international events from November 21 to March 22 next year.

These events are being organised across the state in association with All India Tennis Association.

Also Read | Manchester City vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

“We have taken lead in hosting 2 International Tennis Federation Junior events in Pune and 4 Women's ITF ranking events at Solapur, Pune, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur in the coming months. This will help players from Maharashtra and India to gain valuable ITF points which are important for their progress on the world stage," MSLTA secretary Sunder Iyer said in a statement.

The two Junior ITF events will include Gadre Marine ITF Grade 3, followed by the Aryan Pumps Asian Junior Championships to be organised by MSLTA and Deccan Gymkhana Pune.

Also Read | Sheriff vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

"We will be hosting a USD 15000 ITF women's event at Solapur, USD 25000 NECC ITF women''s event by Deccan Gymkhana, USD 25000 ITF women's event at Navi Mumbai and USD 25000 ITF women's at Nagpur to be hosted by Nagpur District Hard Court Association," Iyer said.

In addition, MSLTA will also be hosting the Under-14 Nationals on clay surface at Aurangabad in December.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)