Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): The highly anticipated second season of Pro Panja League is all set to make a thrilling return on August 5 this year.

After a successful inaugural season, Panja fever will hit your television sets again on Sony Sports Network as top arm wrestlers from across India gear up for the electrifying, action-packed competition.

The tournament follows an IPL-style format with franchises competing for the coveted title over 17 days. The first season was won by Kochi KD's in a tightly contested final to be crowned champions. The second season is coming right after the India tour of the England Test series, which ends on August 4th.

As per Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data, Pro Panja League garnered an impressive viewership of 32 million (unique viewers) in its first season, surpassing the inaugural seasons of many recently launched leagues in India, and the league is all set to grow its popularity with a remarkable comeback.

Co-founder of the Pro Panja League Parvinn Dabass stated, as quoted from a press release by Pro Panja League, "We were overwhelmed with the response we received in the first season and are delighted to have the league back for our loyal audiences. Since the inception of the Pro Panja League, arm wrestling as a sport has grown exponentially."

"I expect the following to grow even further after the second season. The athletes participating have levelled up since the last season, and we are sure to see more entertainment and intense competition in the upcoming season. We have seen a great surge in audience numbers as well, with 15,000-20,000 people attending our recent Pro Panja Mizoram Mega Matches showcase," he said.

"The scale of the competition is going to be much higher this time. Arm wrestling is not just a game people play anymore; it is a professional sport and will soon be a household name with the league's rapid growth," he added. (ANI)

